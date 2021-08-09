Tomah police say a 36-year-old man involved in a standoff told officers he was armed and he threatened to kill them if they tried to take him into custody. Police were called when Russell Clausen refused to leave his hotel room. When he did finally come out, he barricaded himself in a second-floor stairwell. Negotiators talked with him for more than an hour before he was finally arrested. During those negotiations, the hotel was evacuated and police blocked off nearby business parking lots. Clausen was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He could face three charges, including two felonies.