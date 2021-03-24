On March 22, 2021, City of Tomah Officers responded to Papa Murphy’s (1825 N. Superior Ave.) for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, it was determined a person(s) forced entry, disabled the security system and proceeded to access a safe inside the building. A significant amount of money was taken. The person(s) attempted to take steps to limit law enforcement’s ability to obtain evidence, however, evidence was obtained that we anticipate will aid in this investigation.

The Tomah Police Department is asking for any information related to this burglary, or similar burglaries, be reported to Officer Brittnay Westpfahl at 608-374-7418 or bwestpfahl@tomahpolice.com. You can also send us a private message on Facebook or contact Crime Stoppers Hotline – Tomah: (608) 372-STOP (Potential for a $1,000 reward). You can remain anonymous.