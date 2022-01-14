An officer at the Jackson County Jail faces four felony charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate. Bret Noltner is accused of taking the female inmate to a closet away from video surveillance cameras for sex several times. The woman says she wasn’t forced to be intimate with the married officer from Tomah, but she did feel like he was taking advantage of her. Noltner denied having sex, then claimed the inmate was the one who started the relationship.