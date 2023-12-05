

Dennis Jay Porter, 64 years of age, from Tomah Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin

State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

On Monday December 4th, 2023, the Wisconsin State Patrol received a call about a vehicle in the

ditch near Mile Post 45 near Tomah. Upon arrival to the vehicle the trooper observed signs of

impairment on the driver. After a subsequent investigation the driver was arrested for Operating

While Intoxicated.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”