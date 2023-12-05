Tomah Man Facing 6th DUI
Dennis Jay Porter, 64 years of age, from Tomah Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin
State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
On Monday December 4th, 2023, the Wisconsin State Patrol received a call about a vehicle in the
ditch near Mile Post 45 near Tomah. Upon arrival to the vehicle the trooper observed signs of
impairment on the driver. After a subsequent investigation the driver was arrested for Operating
While Intoxicated.
“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,
Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is
presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”
Comments are closed.