A Tomah man has been convicted on 11 counts in the death of a three-year-old boy. Thirty-seven-year-old Marcus Anderson was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse in Monroe County Circuit Court Tuesday in the 2019 case. He had faced 16 counts in the death of Kyson Rice. Prosecutors told the court the victim was covered with more than 200 bruises. Anderson maintained the injuries came from a fall in the shower. He was also accused of waiting five minutes to call 9-1-1 – five minutes which may have cost the child his life since he was clinically dead when emergency responders arrived.