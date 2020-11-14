Anthony D. Springman, 22 years old, of rural Tomah was arrested in the City of Elroy after a vehicle pursuit that started in Monroe County.

On 11/14/20 at approximately 9:07 PM a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle driven by Springman traveling approximately 95 mph in a posted 55 mph speed zone in the Kendall area. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled into Juneau County. Upon entering the City of Elroy, Springman shut off the vehicle’s headlights and continued to attempt to elude the deputy. Springman’s vehicle struck a deer, which caused the hood latch to fail and the vehicle’s hood to open. Springman stopped abruptly and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck the rear of Springman’s vehicle causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Springman surrendered and was arrested without incident. There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit.

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Elroy Police Department assisted at the scene. Elroy Police Department is conducting the investigation regarding the traffic collision between Springman’s vehicle and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Springman was taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked for the following crimes:

Vehicle Operator Flee / Elude an Officer

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Bailjumping – Misdemeanor

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Springman was issued traffic citations for the following violations: