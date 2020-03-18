A single vehicle accident occurred on March 17th 2020 at approximately 6:25pm. The vehicle operated by Marco Antonio Medina Bazan was traveling south on State Highway 131 near Bridge 3 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off of the roadway. The vehicle continued down and embankment and came to rest partially submerged in the Kickapoo River. Marco Antonio Medina Bazan refused medical at the scene and was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated 1st offense. Charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.