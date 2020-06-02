Imagine being taken to a hospital by ambulance and then realizing you have no way to get back to your home after being treated. For some area elderly patients and those who are homeless, the situation is real. That's why the Tomah Health Community Foundation has donated one-thousand dollars to help fund the Lend a Hand program at Tomah Health. This year's donation is the second consecutive year the Foundation has supported the program which Foundation vice president Brian Eirschele (err-sh-lee) says fulfills an important need.