For the second consecutive year, officials with the Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care programs have announced that its Love Light program will be held virtually.

Plans originally were made to hold an in-person event, however due to continued high COVID transmission rates and cases, Hospice Touch and Palliative Care Director Heidi Stalsberg said the event will change slightly.

Stalsberg said the program will be videotaped and posted on social media and the hospital’s website at Tomah Health-dot- org the week of December 13th.

Hospice has held the program for thirty-one years, which includes inspirational readings and songs, plus the reading of names that can be added to the Love Light list by making a donation to Hospice.

Donation forms are available at the Hospice Touch office at 6-0-1 Straw Street, plus Molter’s Pharmacy and the Medicine Shop, both in Tomah or online at Tomah Health-dot-org. Forms must be returned to Hospice Touch by November 30th.

The virtual event will also include names from residents in Juneau County instead of holding a planned program at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.