Officials at Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center are hoping area residents can set aside some time to donate blood which is in short supply.

The two entities have scheduled a two-day blood drive November 29th and 30th from noon to 5 P-M at Tomah’s Recreation Park.

Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill says busy schedules, especially during the holidays hinder local drives.

The two day drive is the last one this year for Tomah Health.

Cogdill said area donations are vital since Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

Donors can schedule a donation time online at Tomah Health-dot-org.