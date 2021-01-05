The winter is a difficult time for blood drives, that is why Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are joining forces to meet area blood needs by holding a two-day blood drive January 26 and 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tomah’s Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

Blood Center officials say blood is traditionally in short supply during the winter. January is also National Blood Donor month .. the perfect time to give the gift of life.

Donors can register for a donation time at www.tomahhealth.org<http://www.tomahhealth.org>.

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.