Due to continued increases in local COVID-19 cases and transmission, Tomah Health is requiring all patients and visitors to wear medical-grade masks, cloth masks (tie or ear loop) with a nose wire, or N95 or KN95 masks at all Tomah Health locations.

Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said the policy change announced today (Jan. 17) will apply to patients and visitors at Tomah Health, its Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch / Life Choices Palliative Care facility.

Patients and visitors without those masks will be offered a medical-grade mask during the screening process. She said unaccepted masks include neck gaiters, bandanas, masks with vents, and cloth masks without a nose wire.

Tomah Health is also limiting visitors to just one visitor in all areas per 24 hours. Previously two visitors per 24 hours were permitted in various hospital departments. No visitor under the age of 18 will be permitted except for end of life or special circumstances.

Myhre said it is critical for everyone to do the basics like masking and distancing in public, staying home when you’re sick and washing hands often to help prevent the spread of viruses. She added that with the continued support from the public, following these recommendations will also help ease pressure on hospital staff.