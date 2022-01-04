Tomah Health is suspending its Urgent Care beginning January first due to extremely high patient demand caused in part to large numbers of COVID patient visits.

Tomah Health Emergency Services Director Suzanne Downing said the suspension of Urgent Care services will allow staff to provide care to an extremely high number of emergency department cases.

Urgent Care at Tomah Health is normally provided to patients with non-life threatening illnesses or injuries from 9 A-M to 9 P-M seven days a week without an appointment. Downing said she is unsure how long Urgent Care will be suspended.

She said the Emergency Department has experienced more than 90 patients per day lately.

In the meantime, Downing said patients can schedule an appointment by contacting the hospital’s Warrens Clinic located just off Interstate 94 at one-OH-One (101) Unity Drive.