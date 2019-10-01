Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Tomah Health is tightening its visitor access.

Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said revised policies will begin Thursday, November 12 to help stop the spread and continue safe, quality care.

Myhre said no visitors will be allowed in hospital’s Emergency and Urgent Care Departments, Infusion Services, Surgical Department and Warrens Clinic for at least the next two weeks.

She said one visitor over 18 would still be allowed in the Acute Care Department or inpatient area of the hospital during a 24-hour period, plus Obstetric patients having an O-B ultrasound and at the hospital’s Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care facility.

She said exceptions to the no-visitor policy may be granted on a case-by-case basis including end-of-life care and other specific circumstances.

Myhre said visitor restrictions are determined by the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds, amount of supplies needed to operate on a daily basis and cases of COVID in the area.