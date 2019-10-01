A holiday donation by Tomah Health staff, providers and board members made this Christmas a bit merrier for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.

Staff had the choice to accept a grocery gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry.

The result was a 31-hundred dollar donation to the food pantry, which executive director Dawn Pleuss (Ploy-ce) said will help the organization with the day- to -day expenses.

Over the last 10 years the hospital has made the donation which has totaled nearly 30-thousand dollars to the local pantry.

Pleuss said the number of people who visit the pantry for food has been increasing to nearly 400 families each month.

Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry is located at one-eleven West Veterans Street in Tomah.