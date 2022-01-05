The winter weather coupled with the ongoing COVID pandemic has health care officials in Tomah asking the public to help with an urgent need for blood.

According to Versiti Blood Center Account Representative Emalea Cogdill, cold and snow, plus COVID have had a significant impact on blood drives and blood which is urgently needed for community hospitals like Tomah Health.

To help meet the need, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center are holding a two-day blood drive January 19th and January 20th from noon to 5 P-M at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.

Donors are encouraged to register for a donation time online at Tomah Health -dot-org.

Versiti supplies blood to fifty hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.