Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health are asking area residents to help with a statewide emergency need for blood by donating blood July 23 from noon - 5 p.m. or July 24 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Tomah Middle School. Donors are asked to use the Clark Street entrance to the Middle School. No walk ins will be accepted. A statewide emergency need for blood has been declared after the COVID-19 related loss of thousands of donations. Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health. To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. To register for a donation time, go to www.tomahhealth.org<http://www.tomahhealth.org>