Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in November & December for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.

A childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered Nov. 10 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The all-inclusive Prepared Childbirth course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

New moms wanting to breast-feed their newborn can learn more about it during a two-hour class Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breast-feed.

A hydrotherapy class is scheduled Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for moms planning a water birth. Parents can learn how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers, before having a water birth.

An infant car seat & CPR class is available at any time for parents that delivered their baby at Tomah Health. This on-demand class will go over travel safety tips with your infant and teach life saving measures in case of an emergency.

All classes will be held in the first floor conference rooms at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah, WI. Interested parents are asked to call (608)377-8688 for information on class costs and registration.