Men of all ages are invited to the Tomah Health Men’s Night March 26 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Cranberry Country Lodge, 319 Wittig Rd, Tomah. Tomah cancer survivor Scott Nicol will share an important message for guys and lessons learned from surviving two types of cancer during a presentation at 6:30 p.m. A variety of free, non-fasting health screenings will be available. Various outdoor and recreation displays will be featured. Free food and refreshments plus a variety of door prizes including a Yeti cooler will be given away. The first 200 in attendance will get a complimentary Grill Master Barbecue set.