Tomah Health will begin the first phase of reopening services to the public June 1. Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre (My-ree) said department managers and coordinators have designed recovery plans and been meeting to discuss details for a number of weeks in light of COVID-19.

Myhre said safety precautions for reopening will include COVID-19 testing of all patients having any type of invasive procedure. She said all patients will also be required to wear a mask and sanitize their hands upon entrance to the hospital. Access to Tomah Health remains limited to the hospital's main entrance and emergency department entrance through September 30th. Visitor restrictions also continue with no visitors allowed except for special circumstances including a support person for births in the hospital's Women's Health Department and for children under the age of 18 and for end-of-life patients.