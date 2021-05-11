Nurses play an important role in health care, but this past year, nurses had an even larger role according to officials at Tomah Health.

Due COVID and limitations on visitors at hospitals, Tomah Health Medical Staff president and family physician Dr. Jeff Cavaness said nurses took on additional responsibilities.

Cavaness said nurses are the “eyes and ears” for doctors when it comes to taking care of patients.

May 6th thru the 12 marks National Nurses Week, which Cavaness said is a time to thank nurses and highlight the vital role they have in health care and at hospitals.

More than 180 nurses work at Tomah Health.