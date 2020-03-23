Tomah Health is prohibiting visitors to the hospital at 501 Gopher Drive as part of continued safeguards against COVID-19.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said as a protective measure for the health of patients, staff and community members, no visitors to those under inpatient hospital care will be allowed beginning at noon Monday, March 23.

Prise said exceptions will be allowed for births, end-of-life care or other specific circumstances. He said expecting moms will be allowed one support person for births in the hospital Women’s Health Services Department, plus there will be exceptions for those patients who are imminently dying.

All visitors granted visitation will be screened before entering, and those who are determined to have respiratory illness will be prohibited from entering. In addition, no person under 18 will be allowed to visit. Prise said the new restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Due to the critical need for blood, Prise said the hospital’s scheduled Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin drive will be held Thursday, March 26, from noon – 5 p.m. Prise said blood donor visitors will be required to enter Tomah Health using the hospital’s Rehab Services entrance on the east side of the building and will be pre-screened before entering the building. He said safety measures are in place to protect donors.

Donors can register for a donation time at www.tomahhealth.org