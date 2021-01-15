After a two-month restriction on visitors due to COVID-19 cases, Tomah Health will allow patients one visitor at its facilities beginning Monday, January 18.

Tomah Health Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said patients may have one visitor, 18 years or older, in the hospital’s Emergency Services Department, Urgent Care, Surgical Department, Infusion Services and Warrens Clinic.

Myhre said patients hospitalized for COVID or those seen in Emergency or Urgent Care with coronavirus symptoms, are not permitted any visitors and restrictions will remain in place for the hospital’s Specialty Clinic and Rehabilitation Services Department.

She said facemasks are required for all visitors.

Myhre said the hospital’s visitor limitations are determined by the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds, amount of supplies needed on a daily basis and cases of COVID in the area.