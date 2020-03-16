Tomah Health is reducing the number of public entrances to the hospital at 501 Gopher Drive as part of its continued safeguards against COVID-19.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said beginning Monday, March 16, the public can enter the hospital using its main entrance or the urgent care / emergency entrance. He said other access points including the rehabilitation entrance on the east side of the hospital will be closed.

Prise said Tomah Health will also be closed to people who walk for exercise in the hospital main corridors. Area groups that had been using the hospital café for social events will also be prohibited.

He said at the present time family and relatives can still visit those who are patients at Tomah Health, but visitor access may change.

For updated announcements, visit the hospital’s website at Tomah Health-dot-org.