Tomah Health is ending COVID visitor restrictions at all its facilities.

Tomah Health Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre (my- ree) said the restrictions are being lifted due to a continued drop in area COVID cases.

Despite the visitor policy change, Myhre said all visitors will still be required to wear a mask when visiting Tomah Health, its Warrens Clinic and the Hospice – Palliative Care facility in Tomah. The masking policy follows a requirement of hospitals by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tomah Health first restricted visitors over a year ago, thereby limiting the number of people that could be with family and friends.

Myhre said even though changes are being made to get back to some normal conditions, the pandemic is not over and urged anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get a COVID vaccine.

Tomah Health has administered more than 63-hundred vaccines since last December. Anyone interested in a vaccine in the Tomah area can contact the Monroe County Health Department for vaccine information.