Tomah Health has introduced new technology known as Smart Robotics to assist with hip and knee replacement surgeries.

According to hospital Surgical and Endoscopy Services Director Bridget Burbach (Burr-Bach), the innovative procedure is transforming the way joint replacements are performed at Tomah Health.

Burbach said it’s important to understand that the surgery is actually done by an orthopedic surgeon who guides the robotic arm based on a personalized plan developed with the patient.

She added that Tomah Health has already performed a number of robotic-assisted knee replacements and its first hip replacement with great success.

Additional information on the new service can be found on the hospital’s website at Tomah Health-dot-org.