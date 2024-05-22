Tomah Health Hospice Touch has been named to a prestigious national list that recognizes organizations providing quality care.

Hospice Touch is listed as a 2024 ‘Hospice Honors’ recipient by Health Care First… a leading provider of survey programs for home health and hospice agencies.

Tomah Hospice Touch Director Siera (SEE-air-AH) Williams said the recognition is highly valued since it relies on feedback from patients and their caregivers.

Health Care First officials said the award acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing survey satisfaction and quality measures.

Hospice Touch has now received the recognition every year since 2017.