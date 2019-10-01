The Tomah Health Hospice Touch Love Light program will be held virtually due to COVID-19. Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg said the program would be videotaped in early December and broadcast on social media and the hospital's website Dec. 14. Residents can have names added to the Love Light list by purchasing an individual Love Light or a string of lights. The contribution for a single light is $5 or $25 for a string of lights. Love Light forms are available at the Tomah Hospice Touch office at 601 Straw St., Phillip's Tomah Pharmacy, Bank First, CCF Bank, Tomah Area Credit Union and online at www.tomahhealth.org. Order forms must be returned to Hospice Touch by Nov. 23. Additional information about the program can be obtained by contacting the Hospice Touch Tomah office (608)374-0250.