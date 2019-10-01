Hospital Infection Prevention Practitioner and Registered Nurse Candi Newlun said a patient was hospitalized for Influenza Type A.

Last year Tomah Health’s first reportable influenza case was November 29th.

Most people who have flu are infected with Influenza Type A, which includes fever and chills, headache and muscle aches, feeling tired and weak, sneezing, and stuffy or runny nose, sore throat and cough.

Newlun said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older get vaccinated against flu each year.

She also recommended good hygiene including washing hands and avoid touching your face, especially in public.