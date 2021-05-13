A registered nurse at Tomah Health has been added to the highly regarded list of DAISY Award recipients. Tomah Health emergency services R-N Jackie Brown is the fifth person to receive the DAISY award since Tomah Health has taken part in the international program.

Tomah Health Emergency Services Director Suzanne Downing says the award – created by a California family in 1999 to recognize nurses around the world – – reflects the vital role nurses play, especially this past year during the pandemic.

Brown has been a nurse in the hospital’s Emergency Services Department the last three years. She was one of 30 nurses at the hospital nominated for the award by submissions from the public.

Patients, families and colleagues can nominate nurses and learn more about the award on the hospital’s website at Tomah Health – dot – org.