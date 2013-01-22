A nearly yearlong effort has resulted in Tomah Health awarded a three-year accreditation in computed tomography by the American College of Radiology.

Tomah Health Imaging Coordinator Kim Cramblit says the accreditation marks a major goal in quality and safety.

C-T scanning – sometimes called CAT scanning – is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.

The C-T accreditation is just the first step in additional validation stages at Tomah Health. Officials are also working on accreditation of the department’s magnetic resonance imaging- or M-R-I suite and ultrasound, which should be completed later this year.