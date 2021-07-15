After taking a year off due to COVID, the Tomah Health Community Foundation is teeing up details for a special event that supports area wellness.

Foundation president Peter Reichardt said officials are excited to announce details for its annual golf outing August 6 at the Hiawatha Golf Club in Tomah.

Reichardt said the outing is the foundation’s largest fundraising event.

He said golfers can still register for the 18-hole team scramble, which will include a 25-thousand dollar hole-in-one event sponsored by Tap House Twenty of Tomah, and 10-thousand dollar putting contest supported by C-C-F Bank – this year’s outing sponsor.

Registration information is available online at Tomah Health – dot- org.