Officials at Tomah Health are inviting community residents to make masks for hospital staff.

Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said they responded to an offer from Pastor Krysta Deede of the First United Methodist Church in Tomah who was looking to support healthcare staff at Tomah Health.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support and the church’s interest in making staff facemasks which will be used by staff to prolong the use of our own hospital masks,” Prise said. He said the hospital’s emergency preparedness committee has been meeting daily on issues, including supplies related to the COVID-19 virus. “A number of Tomah area businesses have already contacted us to lend support and assistance,” Prise added.

Instructions to make a mask are available on the Tomah Health web page at www.tomahhealth.org<http://www.tomahhealth.org>.