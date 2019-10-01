A donation by the Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping Tomah’s Neighbor For Neighbor Food Pantry during trying times.

Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Health have donated three-thousand dollars to the Pantry …which executive director Doug Staller says helps support a growing need by area families.

Staller said the donation will help cover expenses at the pantry located at one-eleven (111) West Veterans Street in Tomah.

The pantry currently provides food to three-hundred – fifty families a month.