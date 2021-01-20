Tomah Health board chair Oak Moser admits this past year has been filled with challenges, but says the hospital is moving forward despite the obstacles created by COVID-19.

Moser, who was re-elected to a second year as board chair during the hospital’s annual meeting this week, says the effort by hospital leadership and staff allowed the facility to continue offering quality services to area residents.

Thanks to the rollout of the COVID vaccine, Moser hopes 2021 settles out as early indications point toward a return to some normalcy.

The hospital board also welcomed Tomah resident Debra Buswell who was elected to a three-year term filling the seat vacated by Thomas Bramwell who wrapped up two terms on the board including the last year as vice chair.

Board member Keith Laugen, who had been treasurer, was elected vice chair while second term board member John Laufenberg was elected treasurer and Spencer Stephens was re-elected secretary.

Remaining hospital board directors include Tomah area residents Greg Gaarder Penny Precour Sue Playter Mubarak and doctors John Robertson and Jeffrey Cavaness who will serve as medical staff representatives.