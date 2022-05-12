The Tomah Health board of directors has announced the selection of a new hospital chief executive officer.

Derek Daly will succeed hospital C-E-O Phil Stuart who is retiring after fifty years in health care, including twenty-seven years at Tomah Memorial Hospital and Tomah Health.

Daly was one of three candidates interviewed for the position. He has served the last five and a half years as C-E-O of Blue Mountain Hospital District including its 25 bed Critical Access Hospital in John Day, Oregon.

Like Stuart, Daly is an employee of Health Tech-S-Three- a health care consulting and hospital management firm based in Brentwood, Tennessee, with clients across the United States, including Tomah Health.

Daly said he is “thankful for the opportunity to join Tomah Health and work alongside all of the caregivers and team members across the organization and the Tomah health care community.”

Daly said he was “born a Badger” in Madison, Wisconsin, before later growing up in eastern South Dakota. He attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he received an undergraduate degree in Business Administration before obtaining his master’s degree in Health Administration from the University of Iowa.

He is scheduled start at Tomah Health this summer.