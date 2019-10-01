A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements.

The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran, nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.

WIP offers mechanical and HVAC services. The indictment alleges WIP received two Department of Defense contracts totaling $1,927,536.79 for HVAC projects and fire alarm installation at Fort McCoy. Under those contracts, Walker had WIP issue invoices totaling $482,577 for services provided, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Walker faces 20 years in prison for each wire fraud charge and an additional 5 years for each false statement charge.