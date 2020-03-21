While most events have been canceled at Tomah Health, one event is still being held.

The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive is still taking place at Tomah Health March 26 from noon – 5 p.m.

Tomah Health marketing & public relations director Eric Prise said Versiti officials are urging community members to schedule and keep their blood donation appointments and that donors should be assured that attending organized blood drives is safe.

Prise said blood donor visitors will be required to enter Tomah Health using the hospital’s Rehab Services entrance on the east side of the building and will be pre-screened prior to donating.

Donors are strongly encouraged to register for a donation time online at www.tomahhospital.org<http://www.tomahhospital.org>.

Prise said as an extra incentive, everyone who attempts to donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard from the Tomah Culver’s as part of their ‘give a pint, get a pint’ promotion.