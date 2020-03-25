March 24, 2020 - Tomah, WI Due to the large response of donors, the Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin blood drive at Tomah Health March 26 is being moved to the Tomah High School at 901 Lincoln Ave., Tomah. Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said BloodCenter of Wisconsin staff is contacting all donors about the move and the possibility of rescheduling some appointments to a second blood drive tentatively scheduled April 1 at Tomah High School. "We are thrilled by the amount of people willing to donate blood and ask residents to be flexible as schedules change," Prise said. He said BloodCenter staff will screen of each donor prior to the blood draw while taking extra precautions to keep donors safe. Prise said more than 120 people had already registered for Thursdays' drive.