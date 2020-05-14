Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health are asking area residents to help support necessary blood levels by donating blood May 28 from noon - 5 p.m. To provide additional safety for donors and staff, the May 28 blood drive will be held at the Tomah Senior High School gym, 901 Lincoln Ave., Tomah. "We are extremely thankful to the Tomah School District for use of the high school gym for our May drive," hospital marketing & PR director Eric Prise said. "Just like our March drive that was held at the high school, we look forward to area residents helping to support necessary blood levels," Prise said. He said extra safeguards will be put in place to protect donors and staff and no walk ins will be accepted during this drive. Prise also said that BloodCenter officials want to remind the public that the blood donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health. To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. Donors are asked to register for a donation time online at www.tomahhospital.org.