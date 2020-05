Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health are asking area residents to help support necessary blood levels by donating blood May 28 from noon - 5 p.m. at the Tomah Senior High School gym, 901 Lincoln Ave., Tomah. Extra safeguards will be put in place to protect donors and staff. Register for your appointment at www.tomahhealth.org<http://www.tomahhealth.org>