Another local community announced that it will be holding a traditional Trick-or-Treating event. Tomah will hold regular trick or treating hours between 4-6 pm on October 31st. The city does ask that those taking part do not approach any house that does not have a light on as they may be sheltering due to covid19. Tomah will also host a Halloween party at the recreation park fairgrounds from 2-4pm. Masks are required for the event.