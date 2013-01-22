Another local community announced that it will be holding a traditional Trick-or-Treating event.  Tomah will hold regular trick or treating hours between 4-6 pm on October 31st.  The city does ask that those taking part do not approach any house that does not have a light on as they may be sheltering due to covid19.  Tomah will also host a Halloween party at the recreation park fairgrounds from 2-4pm.  Masks are required for the event. 