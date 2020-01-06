As winter starts to settle in, seasonal germs and illness are likely to follow along. ‘Tis the sneezin’ for an endless line of colds, sore throats, aches and pains, and an overall feeling of being unwell.

When you need healthcare without an appointment, take advantage of the convenient morning walk-in hours at Elroy Family Medical Center. Available Monday through Friday from 8 to 9:30 am, the primary care team can help you when non-emergency illness strikes.

Walk-in care is ideal for:

cold and flu symptoms

ear aches and sore throats

fevers

minor aches and pains

sprains and strains

insect bites

diarrhea and abdominal issues

infections such as ear, strep, urinary, skin, respiratory/lung

If you find yourself feeling unwell, or your little one falls ill during the night, you can start your morning getting the care that is needed at Elroy Family Medical Center. The cost of using walk-in care is the same as a clinic co-pay, which is generally lower than the cost of urgent care services.

When you receive care in Elroy, you also have access to lab, X-ray, and prescription dispensing services. If you miss walk-in hours, same-day appointments are often available.

You do not need to be a patient of the Mile Bluff Medical Center health system to use walk-in hours. Most major insurance plans are accepted, including, but not limited to: Quartz, Dean, United Healthcare, WEA, Security Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Elroy Family Medical Center is located next to the Royall schools, at 1515 Academy Street. If you have any questions about the walk-in hours, or would like to establish care with one of the five primary care providers, call 608-462-8466. Visit www.MileBluffElroy.hc.digital to learn more about Mile Bluff’s healthcare services in Elroy.