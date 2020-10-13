Deer-vehicle crashes continue to be a major concern for Wisconsin motorists. The majority of deer-vehicle collisions occur during the months of October and November when deer are most active.

In 2019 there were 101 reported car-deer collisions with five reported injuries and no fatalities in Adams County.

Motorists should be aware of the potential for deer to crossroads at any time. Taking proper precautions like driving slow during the evening and nighttime hours and scanning roadsides for deer can prevent many of these accidents from occurring. If you do hit a deer and are injured or if your vehicle is not drivable contact law enforcement. If your vehicle is drivable and you need to report the accident you can complete an online accident report at https://trust.dot.state.wi.us/droc/. Per Wisconsin Statute 346.70(1), any crash within the State of Wisconsin must be reported when it results in: injury of a person, $1,000 or more damage to any person’s vehicle or property, Damage of $200 or more to state or other government-owned property other than a vehicle. If the deer is dead and you would like to claim the deer contact the Department of Natural Resources non-emergency line at 608-267-7691. This number is staffed daily from 7 AM to 10 PM. If you call after hours leave a voicemail with the required information, which will authorise you to take possession of the deer.

For general DNR information, call 888-936-746 or go to the DNR website

https://gowild.wi.gov/wildlife/harvest/carkill . For Department of Transportation information on self-reports go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/safety/crsh-rpt/default.aspx .