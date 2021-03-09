Some teachers in the Tomah School District are feeling relieved now that have been able to get the vaccine against COVID 19.

Nearly 200 teachers received the Moderna vaccine during vaccine clinics held at Tomah Health last week.

Despite some initial reservations, Warrens and Wyeville Elementary schools principal Tim Gnewikow said he trusted the science when deciding to get the vaccine.

Gnewikow admits the decision to get the vaccine is a personal choice…. but added it is the first step to getting schools back to some sense of normalcy.

Tomah Health officials report nearly three-thousand vaccines have been administered at the hospital to staff, area elderly adults, along with teachers since the vaccines were first administered in December.