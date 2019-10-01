Three out of the four Mauston Police officers who had been placed on administrative leave have now announced their resignation from the Mauston Police Department. Officers McKenna Huffman, Brian Raabe, and Michael Sturek all submitted their resignations. There were two separate incidents leading two the four officers placed on administrative leave. One of the four officers is back on active duty. That officer is Adam Noe. Mauston currently has just 7 active police officers.