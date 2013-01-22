Three area residents are facing multiple drug related charges after an investigation between Juneau County Detectives and the Juneau County Drug Task force. They conducted an investigation on February 6th having a confidential informant purchase methamphetamine from 27 year old Nicholas Guziejka of Marion Township and 25 year old Dixie Olsen of Mauston. Approximately 4 grams of Methamphetamine were sold to the informant. A 2nd sale was conducted on February 11th. Detectives interviewed Guziejka on February 25th. He told authorities he would by a “20” of meth from 54 year old Robert Watters as well as pick up other meth from Watters to sell. They all face charges of Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place, and Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine. Watters also faces 2 Counts of Felony Bail Jumping.