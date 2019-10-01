Local Authorities have announced The arrests of Diane M. Fronk-Franke (48 years old), Ayla M. Fronk (23 years old) of rural Hillsboro, and Harley A. Kulp (24 years old) of rural Richland Center on multiple counts of Burglary and Theft of Movable Property.

On November 5th, 2021, a search warrant was executed at the Diane M. Fronk-Franke and Ayla M. Fronk residence in rural Hillsboro. Multiple items of stolen property were recovered during the search.

Diane M. Fronk-Franke, Ayla M. Fronk, and Harley A. Kulp were arrested following an extensive investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. This case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.

Charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. Bond Hearings were held on Monday, November 8, 2021 in Vernon County Circuit Court, and each received signature bonds and were released from the Vernon County Detention Center.