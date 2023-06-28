On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at approximately 8:39 pm, the Juneau County

Communications Center received a call of multiple gun shots and yelling coming from a residence in rural Necedah.

Responding deputies and officers set–up a perimeter and attempted to make telephone contact with the individuals inside the residence.

At around 10:00 pm a male subject, Dominic Teumer, age 30, exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Deputies were able to determine that no firearms were shot inside or outside of the residence as was initially reported. It was determined that a large grill was tipped over behind the residence, which may have sounded like a firearm being shot. Teumer was transported to the Juneau County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Abuse Related.

This charge is merely an accusation of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Mr. Teumer is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Camp Douglas Area Ambulance.