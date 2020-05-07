The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource will provide a fire weather awareness briefing for the upcoming weekend and an overview of the resources across the state that are available to respond to a wildfire. We will also provide tips to help prevent wildfires.

Who:

DNR Fire Suppression Specialist Eric Martin

DNR Cooperative Fire Specialist Ron Schneider

DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele

When:

10 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020

Where:

Zoom Meeting. Pre-registration is required.

Please RSVP to Raechelle Cline (RaechelleA.Cline@wi.gov) by 9 a.m. Friday, May 8.

Because we are all working to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and practice physical distancing, this media briefing will occur via Zoom only. There will be no media link sent later.

NOTE: The media briefing will last no more than 30 minutes. We will allow as many questions as time permits.