The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource will provide a fire weather awareness briefing
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource will provide a fire weather awareness briefing for the upcoming weekend and an overview of the resources across the state that are available to respond to a wildfire. We will also provide tips to help prevent wildfires.
Who:
- DNR Fire Suppression Specialist Eric Martin
- DNR Cooperative Fire Specialist Ron Schneider
- DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele
When:
10 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020
Where:
Zoom Meeting. Pre-registration is required.
Please RSVP to Raechelle Cline (RaechelleA.Cline@wi.gov) by 9 a.m. Friday, May 8.
Because we are all working to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and practice physical distancing, this media briefing will occur via Zoom only. There will be no media link sent later.
NOTE: The media briefing will last no more than 30 minutes. We will allow as many questions as time permits.
Comments are closed.